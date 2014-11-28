US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends mostly flat, energy names weigh

NEW YORK, Nov 28 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended a holiday-shortened session mostly flat on Friday as a massive decline in the energy sector offset strength in consumer names.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 2.28 points, or 0.01 percent, to 17,830.03, the S&P 500 lost 4.98 points, or 0.24 percent, to 2,067.85 and the Nasdaq Composite added 4.31 points, or 0.09 percent, to 4,791.63.

For the week, the Dow rose 0.1 percent, the S&P rose 0.2 percent and the Nasdaq rose 1.7 percent.

It was the sixth straight weekly gain for all three. For the month of November, the Dow was up 2.5 percent, the S&P was up 2.5 percent and the Nasdaq up 3.5 percent. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Nick Zieminski)