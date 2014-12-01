FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends lower; S&P500 posts biggest decline in a month
#Market News
December 1, 2014 / 9:06 PM / 3 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends lower; S&P500 posts biggest decline in a month

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 1 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell in a broad decline on Monday, with the S&P 500 index suffering its biggest one-day drop in more than a month as economic data indicated weakness across the globe and the U.S. holiday shopping season got off to a tepid start.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 48.75 points, or 0.27 percent, to 17,779.49, the S&P 500 was down 14.07 points, or 0.68 percent, to 2,053.49 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 64.28 points, or 1.34 percent, to 4,727.35. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch)

