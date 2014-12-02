US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Energy leads Wall St higher; Dow sets record

NEW YORK, Dec 2 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday, with the Dow industrials closing at a record led by gains in the energy sector, and as Biogen rallied on news about an experimental treatment for Alzheimer’s disease.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 102.75 points, or 0.58 percent, to 17,879.55, the S&P 500 gained 13.11 points, or 0.64 percent, to 2,066.55 and the Nasdaq Composite added 28.46 points, or 0.6 percent, to 4,755.81.

Biogen led points gains on the Nasdaq Composite.