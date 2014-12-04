US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St dips at open after Draghi comments

NEW YORK, Dec 4 (Reuters) - U.S. stock opened lower on Thursday after European Central Bank president Mario Draghi brushed off pressure to act and said the bank would reassess the impact of its monetary policy stimulus early next year and take further action, if necessary.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 21.32 points, or 0.12 percent, to 17,891.3, the S&P 500 lost 2.8 points, or 0.13 percent, to 2,071.53 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.58 points, or 0.05 percent, to 4,771.89. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Bernadette Baum)