US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends down as ECB adds to uncertainty
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
December 4, 2014 / 9:05 PM / 3 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends down as ECB adds to uncertainty

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 4 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended lower on Thursday after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi brushed off pressure for more immediate monetary policy action, but equities ended off their lows as he said the issue would be addressed early next year.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 16.31 points, or 0.09 percent, to 17,896.31, the S&P 500 lost 2.73 points, or 0.13 percent, to 2,071.6 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 5.04 points, or 0.11 percent, to 4,769.44. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

