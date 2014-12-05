US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow, S&P 500 end at record highs after strong U.S. jobs

NEW YORK, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The Dow and S&P 500 ended at record highs and closed out a seventh straight weekly advance on Friday as a strong jobs report indicated healthy economic growth, but perhaps to the point where interest rates could rise sooner than previously anticipated.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 58.63 points, or 0.33 percent, to 17,958.73, the S&P 500 gained 3.41 points, or 0.16 percent, to 2,075.33 and the Nasdaq Composite added 11.32 points, or 0.24 percent, to 4,780.76. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)