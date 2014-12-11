FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends up after upbeat data, but off highs
#Market News
December 11, 2014 / 9:06 PM / 3 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends up after upbeat data, but off highs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 11 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended higher on Thursday as data pointed to a strengthening U.S. economy and boosted optimism about holiday spending.

But indexes were well off their highs for the day, with gains limited by a further drop in oil prices and the threat of a midnight government shutdown.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 63.13 points, or 0.36 percent, to 17,596.28, the S&P 500 gained 9.2 points, or 0.45 percent, to 2,035.34 and the Nasdaq Composite added 24.14 points, or 0.52 percent, to 4,708.16. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

