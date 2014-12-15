US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Energy, tech shares lead Wall St higher at open

NEW YORK, Dec 15 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose at the open on Monday, following the worst week for the benchmark S&P 500 index in more than two years, with investors focused on crude oil prices which earlier hit a fresh 5-1/2-year low.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 113.41 points, or 0.66 percent, to 17,394.24, the S&P 500 gained 15.22 points, or 0.76 percent, to 2,017.55 and the Nasdaq Composite added 31.89 points, or 0.69 percent, to 4,685.48.

Gains in shares of Apple and Oracle boosted the technology sector. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Bernadette Baum)