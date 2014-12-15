FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Energy, tech shares lead Wall St higher at open
#Market News
December 15, 2014 / 2:40 PM / 3 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Energy, tech shares lead Wall St higher at open

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 15 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose at the open on Monday, following the worst week for the benchmark S&P 500 index in more than two years, with investors focused on crude oil prices which earlier hit a fresh 5-1/2-year low.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 113.41 points, or 0.66 percent, to 17,394.24, the S&P 500 gained 15.22 points, or 0.76 percent, to 2,017.55 and the Nasdaq Composite added 31.89 points, or 0.69 percent, to 4,685.48.

Gains in shares of Apple and Oracle boosted the technology sector. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
