FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St falls in volatile session, energy stocks up
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 16, 2014 / 9:10 PM / 3 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St falls in volatile session, energy stocks up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 16 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell for a third straight session in volatile trading on Tuesday, led by declines in consumer discretionary and technology shares, while a drop in the Russian rouble added to worries about the global economy.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 111.9 points, or 0.65 percent, to 17,068.94, the S&P 500 lost 16.85 points, or 0.85 percent, to 1,972.78 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 57.32 points, or 1.24 percent, to 4,547.83.

Despite a sharp drop in Brent crude futures, energy sector stocks on the S&P 500 gained 0.7 percent. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.