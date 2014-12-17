FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher ahead of Fed decision
December 17, 2014 / 2:35 PM / 3 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher ahead of Fed decision

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 17 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose at the open on Wednesday, following three days of losses for major Wall Street indexes, ahead of the year’s final statement from the U.S. Federal Reserve that may set the stage for interest rate hikes in 2015.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 22.26 points, or 0.13 percent, to 17,091.13, the S&P 500 gained 3.06 points, or 0.16 percent, to 1,975.8 and the Nasdaq Composite added 7.71 points, or 0.17 percent, to 4,555.54.

Reporting by Sinead Carew; Editing by Nick Zieminski

