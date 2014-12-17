FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St adds to gains following Fed statement
December 17, 2014 / 7:10 PM / 3 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St adds to gains following Fed statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 17 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks extended gains on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve gave a strong signal that it was on track to raise interest rates sometime next year, suggesting confidence in the U.S. economy.

At 2:04 p.m., the Dow Jones industrial average rose 248.56 points, or 1.46 percent, to 17,317.43, the S&P 500 gained 32.99 points, or 1.67 percent, to 2,005.73 and the Nasdaq Composite added 63.71 points, or 1.4 percent, to 4,611.55. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

