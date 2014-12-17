FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P posts best day since Oct 2013 after Fed
December 17, 2014

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P posts best day since Oct 2013 after Fed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 17 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rallied on Wednesday, giving the S&P 500 its best day since October 2013 as the Federal Reserve gave an upbeat assessment of the economy and said it would take a patient approach toward lifting interest rates.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 288 points, or 1.69 percent, to 17,356.87, the S&P 500 gained 40.14 points, or 2.03 percent, to 2,012.88 and the Nasdaq Composite added 96.48 points, or 2.12 percent, to 4,644.31. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

