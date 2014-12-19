FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends up for 3rd day; energy shares rise
#Market News
December 19, 2014 / 9:10 PM / 3 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends up for 3rd day; energy shares rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 19 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks extended their gains to a third session on Friday, giving the S&P 500 its best weekly performance in about two months as energy shares continued to rebound.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 29.22 points, or 0.16 percent, to 17,807.37, the S&P 500 gained 9.5 points, or 0.46 percent, to 2,070.73 and the Nasdaq Composite added 16.98 points, or 0.36 percent, to 4,765.38. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

