FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow ends above 18,000 for 1st time on GDP report
Sections
Featured
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
Politics
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 23, 2014 / 9:05 PM / 3 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow ends above 18,000 for 1st time on GDP report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 23 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday, with the Dow closing above 18,000 for the first time and the S&P 500 ending at a record after an unexpectedly strong report on U.S. economic growth.

While the day’s gains were broad, the Nasdaq ended in slightly negative territory, pressured by a drop in biotech stocks.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 67.04 points, or 0.37 percent, to 18,026.48, the S&P 500 gained 3.66 points, or 0.18 percent, to 2,082.2 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 16.00 points, or 0.33 percent, to 4,765.42.

Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Peter Galloway

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.