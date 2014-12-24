US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St inches higher after 5-day run, jobless data

NEW YORK, Dec 24 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks edged higher at the open on Wednesday on top of a five-day winning streak that pushed the Dow and S&P 500 to new closing records and on the latest piece of economic data indicating the economy is strengthening.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 35.9 points, or 0.2 percent, to 18,060.07, the S&P 500 gained 2.42 points, or 0.12 percent, to 2,084.59, and the Nasdaq Composite added 5.90 points, or 0.12 percent, to 4,771.33. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)