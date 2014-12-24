US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends flat in short session

NEW YORK, Dec 24 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended a short session flat on Wednesday as investors found few reasons to push the Dow and S&P 500 to their sixth straight day of gains despite strength in biotechs and bullish labor market data.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 6.74 points, or 0.04 percent, to 18,030.91, the S&P 500 lost 0.14 points, or 0.01 percent, to 2,082.03 and the Nasdaq Composite added 8.05 points, or 0.17 percent, to 4,773.47. With its slight gain on the day, the Dow ended at another record.