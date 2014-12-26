FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens up, on track for positive week
#Market News
December 26, 2014 / 2:35 PM / 3 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens up, on track for positive week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 26 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened slightly higher on Friday, with major indexes on track for a second straight weekly advance, though moves were likely to be slight with few market catalysts and many traders still out for the Christmas holiday.

The Dow Jones industrial average was rising 31.46 points, or 0.17 percent, at 18,061.67, the S&P 500 was gaining 4.52 points, or 0.22 percent, at 2,086.4 and the Nasdaq Composite was adding 14.86 points, or 0.31 percent, at 4,788.33.

For the week, the Dow is up 1.5 percent, the S&P is up 0.8 percent and the Nasdaq is up 0.5 percent. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

