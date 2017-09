NEW YORK, Dec 30 (Reuters) - U.S. stock opened slightly lower on Tuesday, putting indexes on track to keep intact the market’s recent trend of modest moves and low volume in the next-to-last trading day of the year.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 43.41 points, or 0.24 percent, to 17,994.82, the S&P 500 lost 5.31 points, or 0.25 percent, to 2,085.26 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 12.30 points, or 0.26 percent, to 4,794.61. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)