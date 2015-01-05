FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends with sharp losses in broad decline
January 5, 2015 / 9:06 PM / 3 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends with sharp losses in broad decline

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 5 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell sharply on Monday, with both the Dow and S&P 500 suffering their biggest one-day declines in about three months on concerns that economic problems elsewhere could hurt the United States.

The day’s losses were broad, with all 10 S&P 500 sectors lower on the day, though energy shares were by far the weakest, dropping nearly 4 percent alongside a drop of 5.5 percent in the price of crude oil.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 325.27 points, or 1.82 percent, to 17,507.72, the S&P 500 lost 37.18 points, or 1.81 percent, to 2,021.02 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 74.24 points, or 1.57 percent, to 4,652.57. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

