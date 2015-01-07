FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rises at open after 5-day slump
January 7, 2015 / 2:35 PM / 3 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rises at open after 5-day slump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 7 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose at the open on Wednesday following data that showed the U.S. private sector created more jobs than expected in December and as deflation concerns in the euro zone were seen pushing the bloc’s central bank into action.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 67.94 points, or 0.39 percent, to 17,439.58, the S&P 500 gained 8.74 points, or 0.44 percent, to 2,011.35 and the Nasdaq Composite added 32.43 points, or 0.71 percent, to 4,625.16. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.