US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens up slightly, investors await earnings
January 12, 2015 / 2:35 PM / 3 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens up slightly, investors await earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 12 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened modestly higher on Monday, after a two-week decline pushed the S&P 500 back into negative territory for the year, as investors anticipated the start of the corporate earnings season.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 44.76 points, or 0.25 percent, to 17,782.13, the S&P 500 gained 4.21 points, or 0.21 percent, to 2,049.02 and the Nasdaq Composite added 10.50 points, or 0.22 percent, to 4,714.57. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

