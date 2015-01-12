FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Energy leads Wall St to 2nd straight down day
January 12, 2015 / 9:05 PM / 3 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Energy leads Wall St to 2nd straight down day

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 12 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell for a second straight session on Monday, led by another sharp decline in energy shares as oil prices tumbled more than 5 percent and concern grew ahead of the start of corporate earnings season.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 91.29 points, or 0.51 percent, to 17,646.08, the S&P 500 lost 16.23 points, or 0.79 percent, to 2,028.58 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 39.36 points, or 0.84 percent, to 4,664.71. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

