US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St falls for 3rd day, led by energy
January 13, 2015 / 9:05 PM / 3 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St falls for 3rd day, led by energy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 13 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended down in a volatile session on Tuesday, led by a drop in materials and energy shares following further weakness in commodity prices and as the S&P 500 broke below a key technical level.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 27.35 points, or 0.16 percent, to 17,613.49, the S&P 500 lost 5.26 points, or 0.26 percent, to 2,023 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 3.21 points, or 0.07 percent, to 4,661.50. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

