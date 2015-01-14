FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St falls for 4th straight day
January 14, 2015 / 9:05 PM / 3 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St falls for 4th straight day

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 14 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell for a fourth straight day on Wednesday as a World Bank forecast and further drop in copper prices fueled concerns about global weakness, though a late-day rebound in energy shares left the market well off its lows.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 187.84 points, or 1.07 percent, to 17,425.84, the S&P 500 lost 11.88 points, or 0.59 percent, to 2,011.15 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 22.18 points, or 0.48 percent, to 4,639.32. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by James Dalgleish)

