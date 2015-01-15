FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street edges up with eyes on Swiss franc
January 15, 2015

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street edges up with eyes on Swiss franc

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 15 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose at the open on Thursday led by commodity-related stocks as oil prices stabilized, while a move by the Swiss National Bank to scrap its three-year euro cap on the franc kept traders on edge and markets volatile.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 13.91 points, or 0.08 percent, to 17,441, the S&P 500 gained 1.71 points, or 0.09 percent, to 2,012.98 and the Nasdaq Composite added 3.33 points, or 0.07 percent, to 4,642.65. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

