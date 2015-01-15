FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends lower, S&P closes below 2,000
#Market News
January 15, 2015 / 9:05 PM / 3 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends lower, S&P closes below 2,000

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 15 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell for a fifth straight day on Thursday as bank results disappointed and investors fretted over the potential impact of global economic weakness on U.S. earnings.

With the day’s decline, the S&P 500 closed below the 2,000 level for the first time in about a month.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 102.11 points, or 0.59 percent, to 17,324.98, the S&P 500 lost 18.52 points, or 0.92 percent, to 1,992.75 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 68.50 points, or 1.48 percent, to 4,570.82. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

