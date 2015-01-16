FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rallies after 5 days of losses
January 16, 2015 / 9:10 PM / 3 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rallies after 5 days of losses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 16 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks bounced back after five sessions of losses on Friday, along with a sharp rebound in energy shares, following data that signaled the U.S. economy was on track for solid growth.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 190.8 points, or 1.1 percent, to 17,511.51, the S&P 500 gained 26.7 points, or 1.34 percent, to 2,019.37 and the Nasdaq Composite added 63.56 points, or 1.39 percent, to 4,634.38. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

