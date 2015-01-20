FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens up on hopes for central bank action
January 20, 2015 / 2:35 PM / 3 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens up on hopes for central bank action

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 20 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Tuesday as lower growth forecasts from the International Monetary Fund spurred hopes that central banks would take more aggressive policy stances to accelerate economic improvement.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 32.82 points, or 0.19 percent, to 17,544.39, the S&P 500 gained 5.23 points, or 0.26 percent, to 2,024.65 and the Nasdaq Composite added 21.03 points, or 0.45 percent, to 4,655.42. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

