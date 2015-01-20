US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends flat as ECB hopes offset IMF cut

NEW YORK, Jan 20 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks were little changed on Tuesday after the International Monetary Fund reduced its growth forecasts for 2015 and 2016, increasing speculation central banks would take more aggressive policy moves to spark economic improvement.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 4.75 points, or 0.03 percent, to 17,516.32, the S&P 500 gained 3.13 points, or 0.15 percent, to 2,022.55 and the Nasdaq Composite added 20.46 points, or 0.44 percent, to 4,654.85. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)