US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-UPS weighs on Wall St but indexes up for week
January 23, 2015 / 9:10 PM / 3 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-UPS weighs on Wall St but indexes up for week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 23 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell on Friday, pressured by underwhelming corporate news including guidance from economic activity bellwether UPS and as materials stocks fell after bearish research notes.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 141.38 points, or 0.79 percent, to 17,672.6, the S&P 500 lost 11.33 points, or 0.55 percent, to 2,051.82 and the Nasdaq Composite added 7.48 points, or 0.16 percent, to 4,757.88.

For the week, the Dow rose 0.9 percent, the S&P 500 added 1.6 percent and the Nasdaq gained 2.7 percent. It was the first positive week for major indexes in the last four. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

