US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens flat after Greek elections
January 26, 2015

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens flat after Greek elections

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 26 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened flat on Monday after a decisive Greek election victory by the Syriza party spurred concern over fresh instability in the euro zone, though the possibility of Greece leaving the bloc was considered remote.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 12.71 points, or 0.07 percent, to 17,659.89, the S&P 500 lost 2.23 points, or 0.11 percent, to 2,049.59 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 7.05 points, or 0.15 percent, to 4,750.83. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

