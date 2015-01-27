US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends sharply lower on earnings

NEW YORK, Jan 27 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks closed more than 1 percent lower on Tuesday as disappointing results from bellwether companies pointed to weakening conditions, while an unexpected decline in durable goods orders also weighed on sentiment.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 287.45 points, or 1.63 percent, to 17,391.25, the S&P 500 lost 27.32 points, or 1.33 percent, to 2,029.77 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 90.27 points, or 1.89 percent, to 4,681.50. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Nick Zieminski)