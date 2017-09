NEW YORK, Jan 28 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose at the open on Wednesday, boosted by earnings from Apple and Boeing, but focus could shift later in the day to the Federal Reserve’s first two-day policy meeting of the year.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 30.34 points, or 0.17 percent, to 17,417.55, the S&P 500 gained 11.14 points, or 0.55 percent, to 2,040.69 and the Nasdaq Composite added 60.55 points, or 1.29 percent, to 4,742.05.