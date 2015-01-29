FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 opens flat, Qualcomm weighs on Nasdaq
January 29, 2015

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 opens flat, Qualcomm weighs on Nasdaq

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 29 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 opened little changed on Thursday, while the Dow rebounded after two days of sharp losses on strong labor market data, though weakness in Qualcomm shares in the wake of its results weighed on the Nasdaq.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 40.91 points, or 0.24 percent, to 17,232.28, the S&P 500 gained 1.98 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,004.14 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 4.71 points, or 0.1 percent, to 4,633.29. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

