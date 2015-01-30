FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower after GDP report
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 30, 2015 / 2:35 PM / 3 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower after GDP report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 30 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Friday, putting major indexes on track for a second straight monthly decline, as data showed U.S. gross domestic product grew less than expected in the last quarter of 2014.

Energy stocks were among the biggest drags of the day after Chevron Corp reported a sharp drop in its quarterly earnings.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 55.04 points, or 0.32 percent, to 17,361.81, the S&P 500 lost 5.44 points, or 0.27 percent, to 2,015.81 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 11.64 points, or 0.25 percent, to 4,671.76. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Bernadette Baum; Editing by)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.