US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St closes sharply lower, down for January

NEW YORK, Jan 30 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended a volatile session sharply lower on Friday, with major indexes ending down for both the week and the month of January as investors worried about weak U.S. growth and whether instability in Europe could hurt corporate earnings.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 247.22 points, or 1.42 percent, to 17,169.63, the S&P 500 lost 26.07 points, or 1.29 percent, to 1,995.18 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 48.17 points, or 1.03 percent, to 4,635.24.

For the week, the Dow was down 2.8 percent, the S&P was down 2.8 percent and the Nasdaq down 2.6 percent. For the month, the Dow was down 3.6 percent, the S&P fell 3.1 percent and the Nasdaq was off 2.1 percent.

January marked the worst monthly performance for both the Dow and S&P since January 2014. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Nick Zieminski)