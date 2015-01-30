FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St closes sharply lower, down for January
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 30, 2015 / 9:10 PM / 3 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St closes sharply lower, down for January

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 30 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended a volatile session sharply lower on Friday, with major indexes ending down for both the week and the month of January as investors worried about weak U.S. growth and whether instability in Europe could hurt corporate earnings.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 247.22 points, or 1.42 percent, to 17,169.63, the S&P 500 lost 26.07 points, or 1.29 percent, to 1,995.18 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 48.17 points, or 1.03 percent, to 4,635.24.

For the week, the Dow was down 2.8 percent, the S&P was down 2.8 percent and the Nasdaq down 2.6 percent. For the month, the Dow was down 3.6 percent, the S&P fell 3.1 percent and the Nasdaq was off 2.1 percent.

January marked the worst monthly performance for both the Dow and S&P since January 2014. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.