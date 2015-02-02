FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Energy shares buoy Wall St despite weak data
February 2, 2015 / 2:45 PM / 3 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 2 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened slightly higher on Monday, following sharp weekly declines on major indexes, led by stocks in the energy sector as U.S. crude futures prices rose.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 43.15 points, or 0.25 percent, to 17,208.1, the S&P 500 gained 6.52 points, or 0.33 percent, to 2,001.51 and the Nasdaq Composite added 6.99 points, or 0.15 percent, to 4,642.23.

U.S. consumer spending recorded its biggest decline since late 2009 in December, with households appearing to save the extra cash from cheaper gasoline. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

