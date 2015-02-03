FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rallies tracking oil, car sales
#Market News
February 3, 2015 / 9:06 PM / 3 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rallies tracking oil, car sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 3 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose more than 1 percent on Tuesday, led by gains in energy shares as oil prices extended their recent rally, while higher-than-expected January car sales also bolstered the advance.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 304.98 points, or 1.76 percent, to 17,666.02, the S&P 500 gained 29.09 points, or 1.44 percent, to 2,049.94 and the Nasdaq Composite added 51.05 points, or 1.09 percent, to 4,727.74. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
