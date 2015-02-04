US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Oil, data weigh on Wall St at open; Gilead tumbles

NEW YORK, Feb 4 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell at the open on Wednesday, in the wake of a two-day rally for the S&P 500, as oil prices declined and labor market data disappointed.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 2.31 points, or 0.01 percent, to 17,664.09, the S&P 500 lost 7.36 points, or 0.36 percent, to 2,042.67 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 24.27 points, or 0.51 percent, to 4,703.47.

A 10 percent decline in Gilead shares weighed on the biotech sector.