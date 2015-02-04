US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 ends lower as oil hits energy names

NEW YORK, Feb 4 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended a volatile session lower on Wednesday, as oil prices pulled back sharply following four days of gains, pressuring energy shares.

Crude prices sank 7.9 percent, leading to a drop of 1.6 percent in the S&P energy index.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 7.71 points, or 0.04 percent, to 17,674.11, the S&P 500 lost 8.62 points, or 0.42 percent, to 2,041.41 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 11.04 points, or 0.23 percent, to 4,716.70.

The Dow was supported by Walt Disney Co, which rose 7.6 percent to $101.28 a day after reporting strong results.