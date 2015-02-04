FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 ends lower as oil hits energy names
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 4, 2015 / 9:06 PM / 3 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 ends lower as oil hits energy names

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 4 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended a volatile session lower on Wednesday, as oil prices pulled back sharply following four days of gains, pressuring energy shares.

Crude prices sank 7.9 percent, leading to a drop of 1.6 percent in the S&P energy index.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 7.71 points, or 0.04 percent, to 17,674.11, the S&P 500 lost 8.62 points, or 0.42 percent, to 2,041.41 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 11.04 points, or 0.23 percent, to 4,716.70.

The Dow was supported by Walt Disney Co, which rose 7.6 percent to $101.28 a day after reporting strong results.

Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Nick Zieminski

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.