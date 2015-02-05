FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rises on labor market data, higher oil
February 5, 2015 / 2:40 PM / 3 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rises on labor market data, higher oil

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 5 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose at the open on Thursday, following an upbeat report on the labor market and as energy shares tracked oil prices higher.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 86.44 points, or 0.49 percent, to 17,759.46, the S&P 500 gained 9.57 points, or 0.47 percent, to 2,051.08 and the Nasdaq Composite added 11.62 points, or 0.25 percent, to 4,728.33.

Health care stocks were among the leaders, boosted by Pfizer’s offer to purchase Hospira in a multi-billion dollar deal. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

