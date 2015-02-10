FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends higher on Greek debt hopes
February 10, 2015 / 9:05 PM / 3 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends higher on Greek debt hopes

NEW YORK, Feb 10 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended higher on Tuesday on hopes that Greek debt negotiations could result in a deal that stabilizes Europe, but a drop in oil prices limited the advance.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 138.91 points, or 0.78 percent, to 17,868.12, the S&P 500 gained 21.74 points, or 1.06 percent, to 2,068.48 and the Nasdaq Composite added 61.63 points, or 1.3 percent, to 4,787.65. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

