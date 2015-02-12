FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens up on Ukraine, Sweden; Cisco rallies
February 12, 2015 / 2:35 PM / 3 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens up on Ukraine, Sweden; Cisco rallies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 12 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Thursday, following a ceasefire agreement between Russia and Ukraine and stimulus measures by Sweden’s central bank that took markets by surprise.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 27.11 points, or 0.15 percent, to 17,889.25, the S&P 500 gained 8.05 points, or 0.39 percent, to 2,076.58 and the Nasdaq Composite added 31.21 points, or 0.65 percent, to 4,832.39.

Cisco shares, up almost 9 percent, led the technology sector’s advance. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

