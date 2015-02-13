US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens up on German data

NEW YORK, Feb 13 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened modestly higher on Friday, putting major indexes on track for a second straight week of solid gains, encouraged by upbeat German growth data ahead of a reading on U.S. consumer sentiment.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 11.01 points, or 0.06 percent, to 17,983.39, the S&P 500 gained 1.08 points, or 0.05 percent, to 2,089.56 and the Nasdaq Composite added 11.24 points, or 0.23 percent, to 4,868.86. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Bernadette Baum)