US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 ends at record high, boosted by energy
February 13, 2015 / 9:10 PM / 3 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 ends at record high, boosted by energy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 13 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 ended at a record high on Friday as energy shares gained with oil prices, while the Nasdaq hit a 15-year high, and major indexes all posted gains for the week.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 46.72 points, or 0.26 percent, to 18,019.1, the S&P 500 gained 8.44 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,096.92 and the Nasdaq Composite added 36.22 points, or 0.75 percent, to 4,893.84. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

