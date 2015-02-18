FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow, S&P end down, though Fed minutes supportive
#Market News
February 18, 2015 / 9:05 PM / 3 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow, S&P end down, though Fed minutes supportive

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 18 (Reuters) - The Dow and S&P 500 edged down on Wednesday following losses in energy shares, but minutes from the latest Federal Reserve meeting that showed concern from policymakers about raising interest rates too soon limited the decline.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 18.18 points, or 0.1 percent, to 18,029.4, the S&P 500 lost 0.74 points, or 0.04 percent, to 2,099.6 and the Nasdaq Composite added 7.10 points, or 0.14 percent, to 4,906.36. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

