US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow, S&P 500 end down with energy, Wal-Mart; Nasdaq up
#Market News
February 19, 2015 / 9:05 PM / 3 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow, S&P 500 end down with energy, Wal-Mart; Nasdaq up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 19 (Reuters) - The Dow and S&P 500 eased on Thursday following declines in energy shares and a disappointing outlook from Wal-Mart, while the Nasdaq hit another 15-year high as Priceline shares jumped.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 43.95 points, or 0.24 percent, to 17,985.9, the S&P 500 lost 2.19 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,097.49 and the Nasdaq Composite added 18.34 points, or 0.37 percent, to 4,924.70. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

