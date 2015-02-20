FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow, S&P 500 end at record highs on Greek deal news
#Market News
February 20, 2015 / 9:10 PM / 3 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow, S&P 500 end at record highs on Greek deal news

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 20 (Reuters) - The Dow and S&P 500 ended at record highs on Friday and the Nasdaq notched an eighth straight day of gains after Greece and euro zone finance ministers reached a deal to extend heavily indebted Greece’s financial rescue by four months.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 154.67 points, or 0.86 percent, to 18,140.44, the S&P 500 gained 12.85 points, or 0.61 percent, to 2,110.3 and the Nasdaq Composite added 31.27 points, or 0.63 percent, to 4,955.97. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

