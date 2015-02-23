FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens modestly lower at the open
Sections
Featured
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
U.S. official barred from Rohingya conflict zone
Myanmar
U.S. official barred from Rohingya conflict zone
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Future of Money
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 23, 2015 / 2:35 PM / 3 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens modestly lower at the open

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 23 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Monday, with both the Dow and S&P 500 near records levels as investors digested an agreement by euro zone finance ministers to extend Greece’s bailout by four months, provided it draws up a list of reforms.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 9.6 points, or 0.05 percent, to 18,130.84, the S&P 500 lost 1.77 points, or 0.08 percent, to 2,108.53 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 3.25 points, or 0.07 percent, to 4,952.72. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.