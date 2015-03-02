US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens flat after consumer spending data

NEW YORK, March 2(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened flat on Monday, in the wake of the S&P 500’s best month in more than three years, as data showed consumer spending remained soft in January and ahead of a report on the manufacturing sector.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 7.58 points, or 0.04 percent, to 18,125.12, the S&P 500 gained 0.69 points, or 0.03 percent, to 2,105.19 and the Nasdaq Composite added 10.01 points, or 0.2 percent, to 4,973.54. (Reporting by Ryan Vlatelica; Editing by Bernadette Baum)